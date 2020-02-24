Shreveport City Council to vote Tuesday on Whitehorn’s role as CAO

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council will decide Tuesday on several appointments, including the confirmation of Henry Whitehorn as Chief Administrative Officer.

Whitehorn has already started working for Mayor Adrian Perkins, as the former CAO Sherricka Fields Jones is transitioning as the Chief Financial Officer.

Whitehorn is the former Shreveport chief of Police and U.S. Marshal for the western district Of Louisiana.

If confirmed Whitehorn will have a starting salary of $160,000.

Shreveport City Councilman John Nickelson expressed his concerns about the process that was used to select Whitehorn. Nickelson wanted a national search conducted for the position.

“Perhaps the result of a national search would be that Mr. Whitehorn would be the best candidate… that’s entirely possible. I am concerned about the lack of that process” said Councilman Nickelson.

“Changing the rules in the middle of the game this is just another example of changing the rules cause now that I’m sitting in the mayor’s seat and you can say it’s not about you it’s about us improving processes, make an amendment where that is the rule,” said Mayor Perkins.

Perkins told the City Council he’s doing everything that is within his legal right.

The council meets Tuesday at 3 p.m.

