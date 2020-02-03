Shreveport City Councilwoman responds to recall attempt, defends Cross Bayou vote

SHREVEPORT, La, (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller is speaking out after fallout over last week’s vote on Cross Bayou.

Pastor Linus Mayes has launched a petition to recall Fuller over her deciding vote Tuesday during the Shreveport City Council meeting.

The Council voted 4-3 not to approve a resolution on a memorandum of understanding between the city and the group behind the Cross Bayou Point project.

On Monday morning, Fuller responded to the recall attempt during a press conference outside of Government Plaza.

“I feel it’s time for us to move forward as a community by telling the world right here, right now that we are better than what we witnessed last Tuesday,” Fuller said.

“I stand by my voting record, and I stand with my entire district and any assertion to the contrary, is disingenuous and categorically dishonest. We will not be manipulated by self-serving opportunists because we all understand that we only move forward as a community that analyzes facts to make well-reasoned assessments. That is why you elected me, and I swore an oath to do exactly that.”

Fuller also defended her decision to vote against the Cross Bayou Point project.

“Through annexation, we have moved our dwindling population around and left blight behind when everyone has moved to shiny new buildings. It is time to go back and take care of the things that we have and not expand our land area and infrastructure.”

The councilwoman added that she would welcome any fact-based transparent private enterprise to District B.

“There are many buildings in downtown that are eligible for restoration credits and the state thanks to the hard work our legislative delegation for the state and the DDA. We welcome any opportunities for private companies to renovate buildings in Caddo Heights, Stoner Hill, Ledbetter Heights, Highland, Downtown, Anderson Island, and Queensborough and Cedar Grove.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Mayes also held a press conference Monday morning.

Mayes said that the community can’t wait until the end of an election cycle for new representation and that is why they are launching a recall of Fuller.

Mayes added that last week Fuller voted against authorizing Mayor Perkins to negotiate with developers on a project that could bring 14,000 jobs to the community.

“We want Ms. Fuller to defend her record of continuously voting against jobs, against growth, against the interests of the African American people and the poor,” said Mayes.

