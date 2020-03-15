Shreveport City Court proceedings closed Monday in response to COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Late Sunday afternoon, City Marshal Deputy Jonathan Ponder announced in a news release that Shreveport City Court proceedings will be closed Monday.

The decision was made in response to COVID-19, and all proceedings at Shreveport City Court scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020 have been cancelled.

A formal press release with more detailed information will be issued Monday, the news release said.

