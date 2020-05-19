Shreveport City trash pick-up schedules altered, as workers enjoy Memorial Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport’s Public Works Department has altered its regular trash pick-up schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday on May 25, 2020.

Regular Monday trash pick-up will be delayed until Tuesday, and Tuesday’s regularly scheduled until Wednesday.

The schedule for the remainder of the week will remain unchanged.

You can find the City’s schedules by clicking on the below links:

Garbage/recycling schedule: http://www.shreveportla.gov/calendar.aspx?CID=49

iCalendar – Select Public works: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EYYyopoUYAQNxPK.jpg

