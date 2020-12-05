Shreveport company producing dry ice to store COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red Ball Oxygen will producing dry ice for local health care facilities across the area. The Shreveport company will produce dry ice to keep the vaccine at a temperature of -90o F. Dry ice can be kept inside of a cooler before seven to ten days before needing to be changed out. Red Ball Oxygen CEO’s Alex Kennedy says the company is planning to ramp production in the next couple of weeks.

“It is nice to feel like you are doing something great to help fight this disease. I am hoping we can get back to normal in 2021,” said Kennedy.

The company can produce six hundred pounds of ice in an hour. If needed, a plan is in place to maximize production once the Pfizer vaccine is distributed.