Shreveport council expected to vote on raises for police and fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of delays and discussions, the Shreveport City Council is expected to approve a pay raise for the police and fire departments.

A vote will take place at their next meeting. It is anticipated, council will approve the plan unanimously.

The funding will come from multiple sources. Mayor Adrian Perkins says cutting vacant positions within the police department and utilizing money from the operating reserve will cover the costs.

“We’ve been able to compensate them and give them what they deserve. They’ve been there on the front lines for us every single day throughout this pandemic, so we’re proud of the fact that we’ll be able to give them a significant pay raise.”



Perkins calls it a team effort and shares his administration and council worked together on this new plan for police and fire, while both unions are in agreement.

He says it allows Shreveport to be more competitive with other surrounding agencies in Louisiana.

Also during Friday’s meeting, Perkins hinted at incentives for other city employees, but wouldn’t reveal the details.