Shreveport council will vote on Southern Loop traffic light

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Drivers can soon expect some relief at a busy intersection in south Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Shreveport City Council will vote to help fund a traffic light at Southern Loop and Wallace Lake Road.

The city council will pay $50,000, while the Caddo Commission will contribute 200,000 for the project.

“I personally, when I was a fire chief worked a fatality wreck there 9 years ago, so we’ve had several wrecks and a few fatalities.”

Commissioner Grayson Boucher says the growing population in several subdivisions contributed to the need for the traffic light.

“Everybody agrees that there needs to be a red light there. All the neighborhood associations have reached out to me, so I think this is going to be a good thing for Southeast Shreveport.

He expects construction to be completed by April of next year.