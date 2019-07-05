Shreveport councilwoman issues statement on arrest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilwoman LeVette Fuller has issued a statement following her arrest early Thursday morning on charges of DWI and texting while driving.

The statement was posted on the LeVette Fuller City Councilwoman, District B Facebook page early Friday morning and makes clear from the first sentence that Fuller is taking responsibility for the choices she made that led to her arrest.

No one is above the law, and our actions and choices have consequences. When I chose to drive myself home, I made two awful mistakes, and like anyone, I will face the consequences of my actions. Texting while driving is never ok. Driving under the influence of any amount of alcohol is never ok. I’m absorbing the seriousness of these charges and I’ve learned a life- long lesson. I want to thank the Shreveport Police department for their fair and professional handling of this situation. I expect to be treated as any member of our community and am not privy to special privileges. I humbly accept and appreciate the countless messages of prayerful support. I am dedicated to earning and restoring the public’s faith in me moving forward as the public servant elected to represent District B. LeVette Fuller, via Facebook

A Shreveport police officer spotted Fuller’s car in the middle of the roadway in the 500 block of Kirby Place shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday and reported that he could smell alcohol on her breath as he approached her.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fuller told the officer she was going too fast around a corner while texting a friend and hit a parked car.

Councilwoman Levette Fuller – Dist. B (Courtesy Shreveport City Council)

Fuller also admitted to the officer that she had consumed 2 to 3 glasses of wine. She was taken to the D.W.I Office where a physical alcohol test was conducted, but Fuller refused to give a chemical breath sample.

Fuller’s charges fall under Louisiana Statute 14:98 regarding driving while intoxicated. If the charge stands and Fuller is convicted, she could face fines and some jail time.

Fuller was elected to represent Shreveport’s District B in December 2018, taking the seat vacated by Jeff Everson and becoming the first African American and first woman elected to represent the district that includes northeast Shreveport and portion of downtown. Most recently, she led the effort to repeal the city’s local sagging pants ordinance.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.