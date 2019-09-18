Shreveport detectives make arrest in afternoon fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police have arrested a woman following the stabbing of another after a mid-afternoon melee in west Shreveport.

September 17 just before 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of a stabbing that occurred. The victim, 32-year-old Erica Holden suffered one stab wound to her left forearm.

Holden, although injured, was able to call 911 and followed the suspect to the 6300 block of Hearne where officers located the suspect and victim.

Holden was transported to Ochsners LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, 36-year-old Kenya Williams of the 2700 block of Amherst Street, and two men were detained.

Investigators responded to the scene and learned that Holden was stabbed with a broom handle during a fight with Williams in the 4200 block of Twig Circle.

Evidence was gathered from the crime scene and Williams and the two men were transported to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning.

Following interviews, Williams was charged with one count of Aggravated Battery and booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The two men were released.

