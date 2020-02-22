Shreveport early-morning fatal accident victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman killed in a three-vehicle collision early this morning has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Brittney Foster, 23, of Willow Lane, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital nine minutes into the new day, after a midnight collision at the intersection of Crockett and Spring streets in downtown Shreveport.

An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.