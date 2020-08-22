Shreveport educator connecting families to free educational tools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport educator is teaming up with Sci-Port to help provide educational opportunities to Caddo Parish students.



Marvkevea Campbell is giving guidance and tools to families dealing with new educational challenges due to COVID-19.

“There are two pandemics going on, the COVID pandemic and an academic pandemic and if we don’t want an entire generation to be affected academically then we have to be creative.”

He says free resources are available to Caddo students and families at Sci-Port. Families can call or email reservations@sciport.org for the admissions assistance form.

Campbell is also asking families in need of help with technology or any other questions regarding their children’s education to reach out to him on his Facebook page.