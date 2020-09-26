Shreveport educator tackles COVID & voting in children’s book series

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local educator is helping families tackle challenging subjects with their children.



Dr. Tuesday Mahoney’s, K-6 College and Career “Milly the Job Seeker” Nine Book Series and Virtually U Guided Reading Online course(s) supports early and intermediate readers with an aim to impact college and career awareness and social development, civic engagement, and literacy.

“I just want them to be empowered early. I know in other nations they prepare their young people early in business and entrepreneurship and I feel like we owe our young people that. They learn and receive all kinds of messages…be it positive or negative, but mostly negative. I want to be sure I’m a part of providing a positive message.”

COVID-19, registering to vote, natural hair acceptance and many other topics are addressed in the books.

They can be found at the Shreve Memorial Library’s David Raines and Wallette branches. You can also purchase copies on Amazon.

Dr. Mahoney plans to read the books at the Boys and Girls Club and to children at the Salvation Army starting this weekend.