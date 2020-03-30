Shreveport families displaced after early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Several families have been displaced after an early morning apartment fire in Shreveport.

The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. Monday at The Pines Apartments in the 8000 block of Line Ave.

It took 35 firefighters a little over a half hour to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Several families have been displaced due to the building’s roof being damaged in the fire. SFD is working with the Red Cross to assist them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

