Shreveport Fire Department hiring, time running out to apply

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Time is running out if you want to become a firefighter with the Shreveport Fire Department.

SFD is currently accepting applications for the position of entry-level firefighter and the deadline for submitting applications is 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

Here is a list of the applicant requirements:

Must be between the ages of 18-29

High School diploma or GED

Valid Driver License

Birth Certificate

Must have the desire to serve your community

Applications are available at www.Shreveportla.gov. After completing the application and collecting all required supporting documentation, fax the completed packet to the Office of the Civil Service Secretary (318) 629-1986. Applicants should confirm the fax transmission.

