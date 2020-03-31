Shreveport firefighters battle afternoon residential fire in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 1000 block of Rendall street in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.
Engine Seven was the first unit on scene at 3:04 p.m. and reported smoke visible coming from the home.
It took 18 firefighters only eight minutes to quickly bring this fire under control.
No injuries were reported in connection with this incident. The fire was contained mostly to the attic. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.