Shreveport firefighters battle blaze in Highland neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters responded to a report of a two-story house fire in the 800 block of College street at 10:00pm. SFD arrived on scene at 10:02pm and reported heavy smoke and flames visible.

There were several occupants at home at the time the fire was discovered but all managed to escaped without injuries. It took 35 firefighters 63 minutes to bring this fire under control. The family was provided assistance by the Red Cross of North West Louisiana. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

