Shreveport Firefighters battle blaze in Sunset Acres neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 6300 Block of Hollywood Ave at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning. SFD arrived on scene at 5:59 a.m. and reported smoke and flames visible.

The home suffered heavy damage. It took 18 firefighters 13 minutes to extinguish the fire. All occupants that were home at the time escaped safely and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

