Shreveport firefighters battle early morning blaze at commercial building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to an early morning fire at a commercial building around 3:44 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived at the corner of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

The building which was formerly known as Don’s Seafood was vacant.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.