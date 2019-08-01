Shreveport firefighters battle early morning house fire

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to a report of a multi-family dwelling fire at The Chateau apartments located at 2911 Weyman street.

Fire crews were dispatched at 2:17 am and arrived within minutes.

Captain Barry Seidel reported smoke and flames visible on the south side of the structure and quickly began fire attack operations. Several residents of the building involved were awakened by arriving firefighters and were evacuated to a safe area.

It took firefighters 36 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Most of the fire damage was contained to the unit where the fire originated.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

