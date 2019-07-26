Shreveport firefighters battle early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire Friday at the 200 block of Dalzell street around 3 a.m.

The first unit was on the scene in minutes reporting heavy smoke and flames visible from the front left side of the home.

There was no one inside the home at the time of the fire.

It took 24 firefighters 18 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters reported heavy damage to the entire front of the house.

The fire is still under investigation.

