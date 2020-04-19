Shreveport firefighters battle four overnight fires, three within three hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters were busy last night battling four structure fires throughout the city overnight, but no firefighters or civilians were injured in the fires.

The first fire was reported in the 2900 Blk. of Glenwick at 8:08 p.m Saturday.

Firefighters from Station 10 arrived at the scene at 8:12 p.m. and reported a smoke and flames visible from the home.

It took 21 firefighters and eight fire units only 10 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire is currently under investigation.

Then, just after midnight, firefighters from Fire Station No. 9 responded to a fire in the 1500 Block of Grigsby.

Firefighters scene four minutes later and reported smoke coming from the home. They located the fire in the kitchen area and were able to place it under control in seven minutes.

Eight fire units and 22 firefighters fought the fire, which’s origin was determined to be from cooking.

At 2:18 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a third structure fire in the 2900 block of Jackson St.

Engine 8 arrived on scene at 2:20 a.m. and reported a fully involved structure fire with flames impinging on the home next door.

The incident commander, Battalion 2, called for two additional fire engines to assist in controlling the blaze.

The fire was brought under control at 2:44 a.m. with the help of 27 firefighters and 10 Fire Units.

The home sustained heavy damage and is a total loss. Shreveport Fire investigators are actively trying to determine a cause of the fire.

The fourth structure fire reported to Caddo 911 in the 9800 block of Driftwood and fire crews were dispatched at 2:20 a.m.

Firefighters from Fire Station No. 17 arrived on scene at 2:28 a.m. and reported a storage building fully involved. The fire was contained and brought under control at 2:56 a.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.