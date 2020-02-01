Shreveport firefighters battle two overnight fires on the same street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters battled two overnight residential fires in the Country Club neighborhood within three hours of one another.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched around 9 p.m. Friday to respond to reports of a residential fire in the 4500 block of Lyba Street.

Fire Engine 14 was the first unit on scene at 9:01 p.m., and reported a one-story wood frame home with light smoke visible coming from the front roof of the residence.

Fire Engine 14 was able to enter the residence through the front door and quickly found the location of the fire and extinguished it.

There were two occupants at home at the time of fire and they escaped unharmed. Both occupants will reside with family until repairs can be made to their residence.

Eight fire companies were dispatched to the scene and after a few minutes the fire was placed under control. The fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.

Just after midnight today, Shreveport firefighters again responded to reports of a residential fire in the 4500 block Lyba Street.

Fire Engine 14 was the first unit to arrive on the scene of the second fire and reported another one-story wood frame home had visible flames coming from three sides of the residence.

Eight fire companies were dispatched to the scene, and were able to place the fire under control at 12:57 a.m.

There was no one home at the time of fire, and no injuries were reported.

The second fire also remains under investigation.

