Shreveport firefighters battle two late Friday night fires in same neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport Fire Department Captain was injured in the first of two back-to-back fires late Friday night, just blocks away in the Queensborough neighborhood.

The captain was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but the homeowner who alerted the fire department escaped unharmed.

The first fire was reported to 911 at 10:52 p.m. in the 3500 block of Catherine Street. Firefighters arrived on scene within 5 minutes and reported heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of a one-story brick home.

Firefighters quickly made entry into the home and contained the fire to a front bedroom and attic space above. The home sustained smoke damage throughout and heavy fire damage to the bedroom.

The fire was placed under control at 11:06 p.m. The fire is under investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department.

While fire units were still on scene of the Catherine Street fire, a second house fire was reported to in the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue at 11:19 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at that scene at 11:25 p.m. and reported smoke coming from the side of a single story wood framed home.

They entered the home and discovered fire in the kitchen, and were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area.

The fire was placed under control at 11:53 p.m.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and escaped without injuries. The fire also is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.