SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are battling a house fire at the 300 Block of East Merrick Street.

Firefighters were called to the home around 6 a.m.

Everyone got out of the home safely. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

