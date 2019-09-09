Shreveport firefighters called on possible carbon monoxide exposure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters were called Sunday night to the 9400 block of Woodcrest Drive to a possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

The first unit arrived on scene at 7:41PM. Engine 17 established a safe scene, investigated the home with Carbon Monoxide detection monitors, and checked the air samples for detection.

There was one patient that was transported to a local hospital for an unrelated illness.

Eight fire companies were dispatched to the scene and after 45 minutes the scene was deemed safe.

Utility companies were contacted to follow up on the monitoring of the air samples for the safety of the resident. There were no injuries reported.

