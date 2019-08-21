Shreveport firefighters called to early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters were called to the Queensborough neighborhood early this morning on reports of a house fire.

Officials say the homeowner was still asleep when a neighbor called 911 around 1:30 a.m. after seeing smoke and flames on one side of the home from the outside.

Fire investigators on scene were able to get the fire under control. No one was injured but the house is heavily damaged

No word yet on what caused the fire, but fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors inside the home at the time of the fire. The Shreveport Fire Department will install a smoke detector in your home for free and help you make a fire safety plan. Click here to learn more.

