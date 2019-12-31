Shreveport firefighters respond to early morning house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Firefighters responded to a report of a home on fire in the 3800 block of Hollywood Ave at 4:52 a.m. Tuesday morning. SFD’s Engine 14 arrived on scene at 4:56am and found smoke and flames coming from the structure. It took 16 firefighters 22 minutes to bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported but the home suffered heavy damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.