Shreveport high school football coach arrested on child porn charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A teacher and football coach at C.E. Byrd High School is behind bars on child pornography charges.

On Wednesday 33-year-old James Opie was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of Pornography Involving Juveniles. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Caddo Parish Public Schools released this statement Thursday afternoon:

Mr. Opie has been employed by the Caddo Parish School Board since 2010 as a teacher and a member of the football coaching staff at C.E. Byrd High School.

The district takes these allegations seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement. There is no evidence at this time to suggest the allegations took place during work hours, on district property or involving district staff or students. In alignment with Board policy, Mr. Opie is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.