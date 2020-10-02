Shreveport homeowner wants vacant houses demolished

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A homeowner in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood says abandoned properties near his home are costing him money and he has the paperwork to prove it. Now he’s counting on the city to take action to clean up the mess several fires left behind.

Ronnie Lammons has owned a house on Lyba Street since 1979.

“Many people in this neighborhood are trying to make it look better, but we feel like we’re just wasting our time.”

His issue is with his next door neighbors, vacant houses destroyed in multiple fires.

“It’s ridiculous that no ones taken care of it.”

A letter from Caddo Parish showing the drop in his property value was enough for him.

“We’ve got this kind of mess here. Dragging us down. Reducing our property values.”

He ended up calling the City of Shreveport Property Standards Department.

“I just feel like I get the runaround from the city and besides an eyesore it could be a hazard.”

Property Standards Director, Terrence Green says there hasn’t been any runaround on the city’s part.

He told us they want the vacant properties torn down, but the process isn’t as fast as they’d like and no progress can be made until a contractor can remove the asbestos from the property.

“But this has been two years. I feel like that the neighborhood I’m in has something to do with it.”

Green says two other houses have already been demolished near Lammons’ home and there’s up to 200 throughout the city on a waiting list.