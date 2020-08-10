Shreveport Housing Authority first in state to get HUD EnVision Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport is the first city in Louisiana to get a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Envision Center, which will partner with local agencies and the community on issues surrounding housing issues.

The Shreveport Housing Authority has been designated to operate the Center, a hub where residents can access services intended to boost self-sufficiency through character and leadership, educational advancement, economic empowerment, health and wellness.

“The Shreveport EnVision Center will coordinate with HUD, community partners and local government to bridge gaps and address issues our residents face while exploring critical resources for housing,” said Bobby R. Collins, CEO of the Shreveport Housing Authority and President of the Louisiana Housing Council.

EnVision Centers are an initiative started by HUD Secretary Ben Carson with a $2 million allocation to set up 10 centers across the country. The centers are to be located on or near housing developments.

The Shreveport site temporarily will be located at the Shreveport Housing Authority’s main office on Line Avenue. The permanent location will later be established near downtown in the Bayou Grande housing development in the Choice Neighborhoods corridor.

“The Shreveport EnVision Center will serve as a one-stop shop for social services, healthcare information, economic empowerment and educational resources,” Collins said.

“I must thank Mayor Adrian Perkins and the City’s Community Development Director Bonnie Moore for their hard work and support. We are excited to launch this new, creative program as we try to lead the way in our region by bringing innovative solutions to long-standing problems.”

