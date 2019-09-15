Shreveport juvenile in custody after allegedly shooting his step-father

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport juvenile has been arrested after allegedly shooting his step-father in an argument this morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., Shreveport Police responded to reports of what they initially believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 9200 block of Scotch Pine Drive, but soon learned it was a domestic incident.

When they arrived, officers found the victim who had been shot in the hand and possibly his side.

The preliminary investigation revealed the gun fired and the older man was wounded. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the juvenile was taken into custody.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.