Shreveport Little Theater hosts their first lagniappe production

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tickets are now on sale for CRY IT OUT, the first Lagniappe production in Shreveport Little Theatre’s 98th season.

The show is directed by Shawn Dion. The cast includes Liesl Cruz, Elise Birmingham, Brittainy Williams, and Shawn Dion.

This comedy/drama by Molly Smith Metzler takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

The play contains very strong language and themes.

Performances are scheduled for January 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and January 12 at 2 p.m. at Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Place.

All tickets are $15. Reservations may be made by calling SLT’s box office at (318) 424-4439 or by visiting SLT’s website at shreveportlittletheatre.com.

