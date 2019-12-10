Shreveport Little Theatre gives an interesting twist on ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A holiday classic based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by Meredith Willson, playwright of the musical theatre classic, The Music Man.



In this Christmas tale, single mother, Doris Walker doesn’t want her six-year-old Susan’s head filled with romantic notions.

Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy’s where Doris works.

Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy’s Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas,” this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment.



The cast will be led by Brian Smith as Kris Kringle, with Jessie May as Susan Walker, Brittany Gay as Doris Walker, and Joshua Hires as Fred Gaily.

Performances are scheduled for December 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 PM, and December 15 and 22 at 2:00 PM., at Shreveport Little Theatre, located at 812 Margaret Place.

All tickets are $25.

Tickets for season members will go on sale Tuesday, November 26.

The general box office opens Tuesday, December 3rd.

Tickets can be purchased online at shreveportlittletheatre.com, and by calling or visiting SLT’s box office at 812 Margaret Place, noon – 4 p.m. weekdays, (318) 424-4439.

