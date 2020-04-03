Shreveport man accused of battery against girlfriend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport man wanted for harming his girlfriend during an argument.

The incident happened on March 28 in the 2900 block of Kings Oak Loop.

When officers arrived they found a woman who was suffering from bruises on her face, arms and hands.

The woman told police that she and her estranged boyfriend, 42-year-old Darius Powell, were arguing when he allegedly hit her multiple times in the face with a closed fist.

Investigators have obatined a warrant for Powell’s arrest, charging him with one count of Domestic Battery with Serious Bodily Injury.

Anyone with information on where Powell may be is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

