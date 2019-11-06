Shreveport man arrested after drugs, guns found during traffic stop

CADDO PARISh, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars after deputies discovered drugs and guns inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in south Caddo Parish.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday deputies pulled over a 2012 Mustang on Jersey Gold Rd.

A 16-year-old female was driving the car and the passenger was 20-year-old Christian Blankenship.

When deputies searched the vehicle they found a backpack containing 407 grams of marijuana, 113 grams of meth tabs (Ecstasy), seven vials of THC oil, two loaded handguns, scales, and baggies. More than $700 in cash was also seized.

Photo courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Blankenship was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for possession with intent to distribute schedule I (marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule I (THC oil), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (meth), felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with CDS, and possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile.

The 16-year-old was cited for speeding, improper display of tags, and driving without a license.