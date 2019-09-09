Shreveport man avoids trial after pleading guilty to manslaughter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter Monday in Caddo District Court, during jury selection for his 2nd degree murder trial.

Darell Lamont Bell, 24, was charged in the February 2017 death of 18-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.

The plea agreement was arranged after prosecutors consulted with Henderson’s family.

Henderson was sitting with two acquaintances in a vehicle outside a residence in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop when a Ford F-150 pickup drove by and the driver of the truck fired several shots at the parked car. Henderson was struck in the head and died of his injuries.

One of the occupants inside the victim’s vehicle identified Bell as the shooter. It is believed that the motive for the shooting was a dispute between Bell and Henderson over a stolen firearm.

Assistant District Attorneys William Edwards and Joshua Williams prosecuted the case, and Bell was defended by Kurt Goins.

Bell faces 10 to 40 years at hard labor.

