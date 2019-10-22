Shreveport man charged with stealing tractors from local business

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been charged in connection with a tractor theft in Sabine Parish.

The theft happened back on Sept. 30 at Byles Tractor and Welding in the 200 block of the Hwy 71 Bypass in Many.

Stephan Morton, 38, of Shreveport, and Michael Bayonne, 41, of Alexandria, allegedly stole two new “LS” brand tractors worth an estimated value of $80,000.

Morton and Bayonne have been charged with felony theft.

Both men were already in custody in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Morton has since been moved to the Sabine Parish Detention Center with no bond set at this time. Morton also has charges pending in other jurisdictions.

Bayonne remains in custody at the Natchitoches Detention Center and has charges pending in other jurisdictions. His bond has been set at $10,000.

At this time, the stolen tractors have not been recovered.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. said, “Farming equipment can be very expensive and loss of such equipment can be a financial burden. This crime is a felony and is taken very seriously.”

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Livestock Brand Commission and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted the Many Police Department with these arrests.

Anyone with information about the tractor thefts is urged to call Many Police at 318- 256-5617, the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission at 318-949-3225 or the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Farm Related Crime Stoppers at 800-558-9741.