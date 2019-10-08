Shreveport man convicted of aggravated incest faces up to 99 years behind bars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury today unanimously found a Shreveport man guilty of committing aggravated incest over a seven-year period.

The nine-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Charles Tutt’s court determined Tuesday, October 8, 2019, that Charles Henry Collins, 41, sexually assaulted two female relatives on numerous occasions between 2002 and 2009.

Collins has prior convictions for simple robbery in 1995, simple battery in 1996 and possession of marijuana in 1999.

Assistant District Attorney Kodie K. Smith prosecuted the case, while Collins was defended by Angela Waltman.

Collins faces sentences of 25 to 99 years in prison at hard labor on each charge, with at least 25 years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 10, 2019.

