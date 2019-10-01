Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter in 2018 Southfield Road slaying

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury today convicted 37-year-old Bryan Scott Gibson of manslaughter in Shreveport’s first homicide of 2018.

Gibson was charged with second degree murder in the Jan. 3, 2018 shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Davis in Gibson’s residence in the 100 block of Southfield Road.

However, the five-woman seven-man jury voted 11-1* to convict Gibson of the lesser charge.

Caddo ADA Bill Edwards, who prosecuted the case, admitted the shooting may have come at the end of an argument, but said Gibson actually left to get the gun to shoot Davis and could have opted to not go back into the house and shoot Davis.

But citing the ‘stand your ground’ law, Gibson’s attorney Randall Fish countered that it was Gibson’s house and he had every right to defend it.

Edwards said the two men had much in common, that Gibson had painted swastikas, a pentagram and a Confederate flag on his wall, while Davis, who had spent 18 years in a Texas prison, was suspected of being a member of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Testimony in the trial suggested Davis accused Gibson of taking his pain medication prior to their dispute. Gibson claimed Davis was angry that the backyard apartment tenant had called police earlier that day and accused Davis of stealing his handgun.

In a 9-1-1 call, following the shooting Gibson claimed Davis, described as a combat veteran and Gibson’s best friend, had struck him in the head with a walking cane.

Gibson then left and retrieved a handgun from a tenant living in a backyard apartment at the Southfield Road address.

Caddo ADA Treneisha Hill assisted in the prosecution, and Caddo District Judge John Mosely

A manslaughter conviction is punishable from 10 to 40 years at hard labor. Gibson will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019.

*In November 2018, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring an unanimous jury to convict defendants of felonies. The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, does not apply to offenses committed prior to Jan. 1, 2019. However, in the Gibson case, defense attorney Randall Fish filed a motion to require an unanimous jury to convict. That motion was denied.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.