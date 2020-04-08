Shreveport man credits his faith with helping him overcome COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eight days is how long Marquis Hall spent at Willis Knighton for COVID-19.

“It was hard because they don’t let no family members come see you. Nobody can drop items off to you, so it’s like you’re just there by yourself.”

Hall describes it as a surreal experience. It all started out with a headache before he ended up at the emergency room with chills.

“I was having on full clothes. My house coat plus wrapped in a Dallas Cowboy blanket and I said something is not right with this and all of a sudden I would just break out in sweats.”

He was admitted to the hospital and eventually moved to ICU.

“I had to go to God and I had to pray to God myself and I had to let him know… God that you said in your word that you would never leave me.”

When he was admitted into the hospital he was told he had fluid around his heart, a lung infection and pneumonia before testing positive for coronavirus.

“I had prayer warriors out there. I had a prayer team.

He believes his faith is what healed him.

“I asked God to build a fence around me.”

Suddenly his fever started going down.

“The lady said sir you’re the only one on this entire floor that’s not on a ventilator. She said they were ready to put you on a ventilator.”

He left ICU and went to a regular room

“I couldn’t do anything but thank God because I knew it was nobody but him.”

He was able to leave the hospital and return home.

“The lady said sir you’re one of the survivors. You’re one of the few.”

Hall was retested for COVID-19 and is hopeful the results will come back negative.