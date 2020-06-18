Shreveport man enjoys parade for 99th birthday celebration

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – He’s been around for nearly a century and even during these tumultuous times he still has a reason to celebrate.

A parade was held in Shreveport for Herbert Penson to celebrate his 99th birthday.

He’s lived in Queensborough since 1972. The father of two retired from Caddo Parish Schools after working as head custodian at Linwood.

His kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends drove by for the parade to wish him a Happy 99th Birthday.

Everyone stayed in their cars to ensure social distancing. The family handed out water and treats to all of their special guests.