Shreveport man enjoys parade for 99th birthday celebration

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – He’s been around for nearly a century and even during these tumultuous times he still has a reason to celebrate.

A parade was held in Shreveport for Herbert Penson to celebrate his 99th birthday.

He’s lived in Queensborough since 1972. The father of two retired from Caddo Parish Schools after working as head custodian at Linwood.

His kids, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends drove by for the parade to wish him a Happy 99th Birthday.

Everyone stayed in their cars to ensure social distancing. The family handed out water and treats to all of their special guests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss