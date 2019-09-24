Shreveport man faces prison time after conviction on drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury today convicted a Shreveport man of numerous drug offenses.

Cameron Terrell Kemp, 39, was arrested April 4, 2019, after the Caddo/Shreveport Narcotics Task Force and the Shreveport Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant on his residence in the 3800 block of Tate Street in Shreveport.

There, authorities found approximately 188 grams — about 6.6 ounces — of marijuana, a digital scale, a box of plastic bags and incriminating documents. They also recovered several Alprazolam doses in a plastic bag, for which Kemp did not have a prescription.

It took the the four-woman, two -man jury around an hour to find Kemp guilty of possession with intent to distribute less than 2-1/2 pounds of the Schedule I controlled dangerous substance marijuana, and possession of the Schedule IV CDS Alprazolam.

Kemp faces from one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000 for the marijuana charge, and one to five years and a fine of up to $5,000 for the Alprazolam conviction.

Prosecutors were Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson, Kemp was defended by Richard Fisher.

