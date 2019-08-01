Shreveport man jailed for slapping police horse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing charges after he slapped a police horse multiple times.

The incident happened Sunday near Texas and Spring Streets.

According to a Shreveport Police report 22-year-old Dontaveous Washington, who appeared to be drunk, approached uniformed officers on their horses.

After officers warned Washington several times not to touch the police horses, he raised his hand and began slapping the back of the horse, startling it.

Washington was arrested and later booked into the Shreveport City Jail for Public Drunkeness and Battery of a Police Officer.

