Shreveport man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Bossier City double homicide

BENTON, La. (KTAL/LMSS) – Just as his first-degree murder trial was set to begin, the Shreveport man accused of first-degree murder in the double homicide of two Bossier women today pleaded guilty.

Frederick Dewayne Jackson, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the shooting Jan. 9, 2019, shooting deaths of 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux and her 22-year-old daughter, Shandrell Simoneaux, inside Shandrell’s residence in the Misty Hollow Apartments on Misty Lane in Bossier City.

Shandrell Simoneaux was the mother of Jackson’s two small children, who were present at the time their mother and grandmother were slain.

According to Bossier City Police, Maeisha Simoneaux was staying with her daughter at the residence. When they arrived on the scene, police found both women unresponsive, dead from gunshot wounds.

After accepting today’s plea bargain, Bossier Parish District Judge Michael Craig ordered a presentencing investigation, after which he will sentence Jackson.

Jackson faces up to 40 years per count on the manslaughter convictions.

Bossier Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs prosecuted the case, and Randall Fish of the Bossier Public Defenders office was the defense attorney.

