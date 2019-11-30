Shreveport man reported missing identified as man killed in train accident

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has released the name of a man killed in a truck-train collision in Mooringsport Friday, November 29, 2019.

Joe Byrd, 88, of East Cavett Drive in Shreveport, was killed when his vehicle, crossing railroad tracks on East Croom Street between Pitt and Daniels streets around 6 p.m., was struck by a train.

Byrd had been reported missing by family members, and Friday evening, Shreveport Police sent a media release asking for help in finding him.

Caddo Parish deputies believe Byrd may have been outside or partially outside the vehicle at the time the truck was hit by the southbound train. He died at the

scene.

An autopsy was ordered at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.