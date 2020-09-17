Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins featured on Today Show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins was part of a featured that aired Thursday morning on the TODAY Show.

Perkins, and six other Black mayors sat down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin to discuss the issues they face running their cities, mostly in the South.

The conversation with Melvin touched on several topics, including policing in America and protest calling for racial justice.

Perkins also talked about the challenges he and the other mayors have faced this year.

“This is my second year in office. And, you know, dealing with three crisis of the pandemic, and economic crisis, and the– the social unrest that’s been in the streets on top of these– you know, a hurricane hitting Louisiana, I don’t think you can even write up a more challenging year for a mayor” said Perkins.

In addition to Perkins, the interview included Randall Woodfin of Birmingham, Alabama; Levar Stoney of Richmond, Virginia; Louisiana; Frank Scott of Little Rock, Arkansas; Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi; Steven Reed of Montgomery, Alabama; and Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri.

