Shreveport Mayor apologizes for racist treatment of Sam Cooke

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has apologized for the racist way the late singer Sam Cooke was treated during a visit to the city.

Cooke was in town in 1963 to perform at the Municipal Auditorium. He had a reservation at a Holiday Inn but he, his wife and others were turned away.

Mayor Andrian Perkins apologized Saturday night during the Let the Good Times Roll Festival. Cooke’s daughter Carla performed at the festival.

Perkins also awarded Cooke a key to the city.

