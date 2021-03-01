Radar

Shreveport: Mayor asks Council for special meeting to discuss infrastructure needs

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has asked the City Council to schedule a meeting to discuss infrastructure improvements that could show up on a future bond proposal.

The mid-February severe weather left much of the south without power, water and heat and Shreveport was no exception.  

The extreme conditions did, however, shine a light on the City’s aging infrastructure’s most pressing issues.

Currently the administration is pulling together information gathered from all agencies during the mid-February severe weather that crippled the city’s infrastructure including busted water pipes to impassable roads and streets, for an After Action Review.

The information from that debrief will enable the administration and City Council to pinpoint and prioritize the city’s infrastructure future needs.

