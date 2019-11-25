Shreveport Mayor names new Deputy Chief of Police

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has named the new Deputy Chief of Police.

Mayor Perkins announced Monday that he and Police Chief Ben Raymond selected Antoine White to serve as Deputy Chief.

Chief White has been with the Shreveport Police Department for nearly two decades.

White has worked in patrol and mounted patrol, as well as a school resource officer, an investigator, and a sex crimes supervisor.

Perkins said White was chosen for the position because of his character and wide range of experience.

Perkins added that White understands what it takes to make our community safer.

