Shreveport Mayor to hold online interfaith prayer service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to offer some hope to residents during this difficult time by holding a special prayer service tonight.

Mayor Perkins will hold an interfaith community prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2 on his Facebook page.

Faith leaders will offer prayers and words of encouragement for Shreveport.

Everyone is invited to join. Participants include:

  • Councilman James Green, Union Mission Baptist Church
  • Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport
  • Rev. Brian Wilson, Galilee Baptist
  • Rabbi Dr. Jana De Benedetti, B’nai Zion Congregation
  • Imam Waiel Shihadeh, Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport
  • Pastor David Hoey, Rhema Word Ministries
  • Rev. Barbara Jarrell, All Souls Unitarian Church
  • Rev. Dr. Chris Currie, First Presbyterian Shreveport

