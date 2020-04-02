Shreveport Mayor to hold online interfaith prayer service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to offer some hope to residents during this difficult time by holding a special prayer service tonight.

Mayor Perkins will hold an interfaith community prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2 on his Facebook page.

Faith leaders will offer prayers and words of encouragement for Shreveport.

Everyone is invited to join. Participants include:

Councilman James Green, Union Mission Baptist Church

Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport

Rev. Brian Wilson, Galilee Baptist

Rabbi Dr. Jana De Benedetti, B’nai Zion Congregation

Imam Waiel Shihadeh, Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport

Pastor David Hoey, Rhema Word Ministries

Rev. Barbara Jarrell, All Souls Unitarian Church

Rev. Dr. Chris Currie, First Presbyterian Shreveport

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.