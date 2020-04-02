Shreveport Mayor to hold online interfaith prayer service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins wants to offer some hope to residents during this difficult time by holding a special prayer service tonight.
Mayor Perkins will hold an interfaith community prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2 on his Facebook page.
Faith leaders will offer prayers and words of encouragement for Shreveport.
Everyone is invited to join. Participants include:
- Councilman James Green, Union Mission Baptist Church
- Bishop Francis Malone, Catholic Diocese of Shreveport
- Rev. Brian Wilson, Galilee Baptist
- Rabbi Dr. Jana De Benedetti, B’nai Zion Congregation
- Imam Waiel Shihadeh, Islamic Association of Greater Shreveport
- Pastor David Hoey, Rhema Word Ministries
- Rev. Barbara Jarrell, All Souls Unitarian Church
- Rev. Dr. Chris Currie, First Presbyterian Shreveport
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.